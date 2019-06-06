Kyle Lowry Calls for Ban of Fan Who Shoved Him in Game 3

by June 06, 2019
8,877

UPDATE (June 6, 12:00 p.m. EST): The “fan” who shoved and cursed at Kyle Lowry during Game 3 has been identified as Warriors part owner Mark Stevens, reports Axios‘ Ina Fried.

Stevens, a billionaire venture capitalist, joined the Warriors’ ownership team in 2013 after Vivek Ranadive bought the Kings.

On Thursday, the Warriors announced that Stevens will not be attending any more Finals games after his “unfortunate misconduct.”

The NBA and Warriors are investigating the incident.

Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game.

Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals. Review of this matter is ongoing.

UPDATE (June 6, 1:00 p.m. EST): In an Instagram post on Thursday, LeBron James called for the League to take “swift action” against Stevens.

“He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside, so for that, something needs to be done ASAP!” LeBron wrote.

View this post on Instagram

🗣There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking 🧢 I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

ORIGINAL STORY: Kyle Lowry took exception after being shoved Wednesday night by a fan sitting courtside in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Lowry called for the man—who was escorted from his seat shortly after the incident—to be banned from “all NBA games forever.”

The veteran All-Star point guard finished with 23 points in a 123-109 victory that gave the Toronto Raptors a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors.

Per The AP:

“There’s no place for that,” Lowry said. “He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league.”

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder and security officials confirmed the fan who shoved Lowry was ejected and escorted from Oracle Arena.

“Hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game,” Lowry said.

The incident overshadowed a breakout game for Lowry. He scored 15 points in the first half to get the Raptors going and finished 8 of 16 from the floor with five 3-pointers. Lowry also had nine assists and four rebounds.

“People who sit courtside, they might get in on the action,” Lowry said. “Don’t sit courtside if you don’t want somebody touching you.”

Related Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 30 Points as Raptors Take 2-1 Series Lead

     
You Might Also Like

Draymond Green: ‘Fun Times Ahead’ for Golden State

31 mins ago
43
Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney Could Return From Collarbone Injury This Series

3 hours ago
230
Bol Bol of the Oregon Ducks

Injury Updates For 2019 NBA Draft Lottery Candidates

3 hours ago
350

LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand Estate Tour is BOUJEE 🏡 | SLAM Originals

3 hours ago
46
Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson To Return In Game 4; No Decision Yet On Kevin Durant

5 hours ago
783

‘Incredible’ Stephen Curry Not Enough in Game 3 vs Toronto

7 hours ago
1,107

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant Ruled Out For Game 4

12 mins ago
230

Draymond Green: ‘Fun Times Ahead’ for Golden State

31 mins ago
43
Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell To Opt-In, Sign Extension With Mavs

1 hour ago
54

ALL 👀 ON ME: Mikey Williams Is Coming for the League

1 hour ago
671
Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney Could Return From Collarbone Injury This Series

3 hours ago
230