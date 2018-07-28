Kyle Lowry Doesn’t Know If He’s Ever Spoken to Kawhi Leonard

Kyle Lowry says he doesn’t know if he’s spoken to Kawhi Leonard.
During a bizarre exchange at USA Basketball camp on Friday, Lowry told reporters that he couldn’t recall if he’s ever talked to his new Raptors teammate.
Do you have a relationship with Kawhi?
Lowry: “No. I know him. Mutual respect.”
Have you spoken to him?
Lowry: “I don’t know.”
You don’t know if you’ve spoken to him?
Lowry: “No.”
What do you mean?
Lowry: “I don’t know if I’ve spoken to him.”
Are you not sure?
Lowry: “No. I’m not sure. He’s not here, so I haven’t spoken to him.”
On the phone, I mean.
Lowry: “I haven’t spoken to him. No.”
