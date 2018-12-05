Kyle Lowry Felt Betrayed By the DeMar DeRozan Trade

Kyle Lowry “felt betrayed” by the Raptors organization when DeMar DeRozan was traded to San Antonio in exchance for Kawhi Leonard.

Lowry considers DeRozan his best friend, and says the NBA business is a harsh one.

Toronto has taken off with Kawhi this season, and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 20-5 record.

Per ESPN:

“It was 2:30 in the morning, and I’m like, I get the phone, it’s DeMar. So I pick up and he’s like — he said some choice words that I’m not going to say on ESPN. But he’s like, ‘Yo, I just got traded to San Antonio. … “I’m sitting on my bathtub ’cause (there’s) a little ledge. I’m like, ‘What? You just — what? Hold on.’ And I sat there for a little bit. We just sat there, and you know, because at the same time, you’re like, man, you don’t know what to say.” Rachel Nichols asked Lowry felt betrayed the same way DeRozan said he did. “I felt betrayed because he felt betrayed because that’s my guy, that’s my best friend. So yeah, I felt some type of way on a personal side. It’s a harsh business. It’s a great business, but sometimes moves are made that you’re like, ‘Ugh, wow, that sucks.’”

