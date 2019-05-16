Kyle Lowry: ‘It Sucks When You Lose Like That’

Kyle Lowry was the only Raptor to score a field goal in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, as the Bucks took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 108-100 victory.

Lowry scored 30 points for Toronto, shooting 10-of-15 from the field (including 7 threes), and said it was “pretty frustrating” to lose in such a fashion.

Brook Lopez led the way for Milwaukee with 29 points and 11 boards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points, 14 rebounds) also shared insights on the defensive game plan against Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 31 points on 10-of-26 shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Bucks' defense vs Kawhi Leonard, who went 0-5 FGs for 2 pts in the 4thQ. "We made him feel us the whole game." Said the game plan was to make him go left, send bodies when he got in the lane & "try to make him play 1-on-5." — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 16, 2019

Per ESPN:

“Pretty frustrating,” Lowry said. “Fourth quarter killed us. … They outplayed us in the fourth quarter. They got a little bit more aggressive. They made some big shots, made some big plays. “It sucks when you lose like that. But we had a chance. We’ve got to learn from it, make an adjustment. [We have to] stay even-keeled … not too high, not too low. Just look at the film and get better.” Rather than take an early lead in the series, the Raptors instead saw the Bucks outscore them 32-17 in the final quarter, as Milwaukee emerged with a 108-100 victory in front of a sellout crowd here at Fiserv Forum. “Couple key turnovers,” Leonard said after finishing with 31 points but going 0-for-3 and only scoring those two points in the fourth. “Missed some easy layups, some wide-open 3s. And we didn’t play too well on defense. … They ended up scoring their highest quarter points in the fourth quarter. [That] pretty much sums it up.”

