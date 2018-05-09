Kyle Lowry: Raptors’ Season a ‘Wasted Year’

A day after being eliminated from the playoffs, Raptors All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry called the season a “wasted year.”
Lowry says it was “championship or bust” for Toronto in 2017-18.
The Raptors won a franchise record 59 games before getting swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the postseason.
Per Raptors Republic:
On this hurting, and what the regular season success means:
“It does feel a lot different because we feel we could possibly make the the NBA Finals, that was our goal. That’s always been a real goal for us, that’s the only things that matters.
“I think we won 59 games, got the one seed — it doesn’t matter. The regular season doesn’t matter. Whatever happens you’ve got to be ready for this time, this year, the physical strength. That’s what’s important.
“Yup. For me it was championship or bust, that’s what I feel, that’s what I always feel, so a wasted year for me.”