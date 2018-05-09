Kyle Lowry: Raptors’ Season a ‘Wasted Year’

A day after being eliminated from the playoffs, Raptors All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry called the season a “wasted year.”

Lowry says it was “championship or bust” for Toronto in 2017-18.

New: Locker clean-out: Lowry calls coming up short ‘a wasted year’ https://t.co/xcaNvWJ0Jv — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) May 8, 2018

The Raptors won a franchise record 59 games before getting swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the postseason.

