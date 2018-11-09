Kyle Lowry on Taking Charges: ‘That’s My Energizing Play’

Kyle Lowry, who currently leads the NBA with 11.1 assists per game, is known mostly for his distributing and scoring prowess.

However, the 32-year-old Toronto Raptors guard is aware that he’s not one for acrobatic blocks or rim-rattling slam dunks, so he realizes he must give his team a jolt in more unconventional ways.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s Chris Herring, Lowry has found his calling.

“I can’t normally block a shot, and I can’t energize my team with a crazy dunk. “But I can take a charge at a big moment in a game, and I think my teammates appreciate me laying myself out there. That’s my energizing play.”

Lowry, in his 13th season in the League, has drawn an NBA-best 49 charges since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, according to Herring.

Check out his preternatural instincts for baiting opponents into charges below:

He’s putting up 17.8 points, 11.1 assists and 1.7 steals this season for the 11-1 Raptors.

