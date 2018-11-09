Kyle Lowry on Taking Charges: ‘That’s My Energizing Play’

by November 09, 2018
66
Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry, who currently leads the NBA with 11.1 assists per game, is known mostly for his distributing and scoring prowess.

However, the 32-year-old Toronto Raptors guard is aware that he’s not one for acrobatic blocks or rim-rattling slam dunks, so he realizes he must give his team a jolt in more unconventional ways.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s Chris Herring, Lowry has found his calling.

“I can’t normally block a shot, and I can’t energize my team with a crazy dunk.

“But I can take a charge at a big moment in a game, and I think my teammates appreciate me laying myself out there. That’s my energizing play.”

Lowry, in his 13th season in the League, has drawn an NBA-best 49 charges since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, according to Herring.

Check out his preternatural instincts for baiting opponents into charges below:

He’s putting up 17.8 points, 11.1 assists and 1.7 steals this season for the 11-1 Raptors.

RELATED:
Kawhi Leonard Says Raptors Will Only Improve: ‘This Isn’t Our Ceiling’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘This Isn’t Our Ceiling’: Kawhi Leonard Says Raptors Will Only Improve

5 hours ago
2,094
NBA

Serge Ibaka Drops Career-High 34 Points Against Lakers 🎥

5 days ago
982
The Post Up

Post Up: Giannis Antetokoumpo Posts Triple-Double in W Against Kings

5 days ago
1,269
The Post Up

Post Up: Warriors, Raptors Continue to Look Dominant

7 days ago
2,555
kawhi leonard raptors post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Kawhi-Led Raptors Looking Like Title Contenders

1 week ago
9,180
NBA

The Making of the GOAT Jersey: An Oral History of the Raptors Throwback 🔥

2 weeks ago
17,833
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry on Taking Charges: ‘That’s My Energizing Play’

40 mins ago
66

Stephen Curry: Bucks ‘Very Similar’ to Pre-Championship Warriors

57 mins ago
233

‘You Wanna Have a Legacy?’: Clippers Owner Makes Pitch to Free Agents

1 hour ago
342

Terry Rozier ‘Not Complaining’ About Reduced Role in Boston

2 hours ago
308
jaylen brown celtics too cool

Jaylen Brown: Celtics Playing ‘A Little Too Cool’

3 hours ago
284