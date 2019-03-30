Post Up: Kyrie Irving Drops 30 Points, Hits Game-Winner vs. Pacers

Pacers 112 (45-31), Celtics 114 (45-31)

Kyrie Irving dazzled with just seconds left, using a variety of fakes and dribble moves to free himself up for the game-winning layup. Irving finished with 30 points as Boston earned the home win over Indiana.

Both teams now share identical records in the fight for Eastern Conference playoff seeding.

Blazers 118 (48-27), Hawks 98 (27-49)

Portland pulled away in the second half as they earned their league-leading sixth straight win. Damian Lillard put in 36 points and seven assists for the Blazers. Trae Young scored 26 in the loss.

Warriors 130 (51-24), Timberwolves 131 (34-41)

Stephen Curry tied the game with just 0.5 seconds left in overtime but on the following inbounds, Kevin Durant fouled Karl-Anthony Towns, who made the game-winning free throw. Towns finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Nuggets 115 (51-24), Thunder 105 (44-32)

Jamal Murray (27 points, nine assists) and Nikola Jokic (23 points, 16 rebounds) led the way as the Nuggets earned a win over another West team fighting for playoff seeding. Russell Westbrook had a near triple-double with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The win helped Denver tie Golden State for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 51-24 record.

Wizards 124 (31-46), Jazz 128 (46-30)

It was a battle of the shooting guards as Donovan Mitchell (35 points) and Bradley Beal (34 points) went toe-to-toe, but Mitchell’s team notched the win. Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles each added 18 points for Utah.

Hornets 115 (35-40), Lakers 129 (34-42)

LeBron James led the Lakers in scoring with 27 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points and Kyle Kuzma added 20 points in the home win. Kemba Walker paced Charlotte with 24 points.

Lance got a whole band now with Zo and Bron 🎶🎸(via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/4xQ5I1Pspi — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 30, 2019

RELATED: Kyrie Irving: ‘I’ve Made A Lot of Mistakes That I Take Full Responsibility For’