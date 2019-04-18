Post Up: Kyrie Irving Goes OFF for 37 Points as Celtics Rally vs. Pacers

Pacers 91, Celtics 99 (Boston leads 2-0)

Kyrie Irving was a scoring machine Wednesday night, using an array of moves to torch the Pacers again and again. It was his performance down the stretch that pulled Boston back into the game, as they used a 16-0 run to erase Indiana’s lead.



Irving (37 points) and Jayson Tatum (26 points) led the way in scoring for Boston.

Guarding Kyrie Irving cannot be a fun time 😳 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/b0Bg57TQuN — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 17, 2019

Pistons 99, Bucks 120 (Milwaukee leads 2-0)

Detroit entered halftime with a 59-58 lead, but Milwaukee came out in full force in the second half to take a 2-0 series lead. Eric Bledsoe paced the team with 27 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo was in his best Greek Freak form, registering 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Jazz 98, Rockets 118 (Houston leads 2-0)

James Harden posted his third career NBA Playoffs triple-double (32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists) as Houston took care of business to earn a 2-0 series lead. Christ Paul added 17 points to the Rockets’ win.

