Kyrie Irving Fined $25K for Throwing Ball into Stands

Kyrie Irving’s frustration with Jamal Murray last night in Denver has forced the League to fine the C’s guard $25K.

With a career-high 48 points, Murray shot a deep three-pointer as time expired, hoping to hit the 50 mark. Irving then fired the basketball into the stands out of frustration and called the shot a “bullshit move” during his postgame interview.

Irving is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds this season.

