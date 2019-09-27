Kyrie Irving: ‘I Failed’ as a Leader in Boston

by September 27, 2019
61

Kyrie Irving “failed” his Celtics teammate as their leader last season, the All-Star point guard told reporters Friday afternoon.

Irving, who was introduced to the Brooklyn media along with new Nets teammate Kevin Durant, says his grandfather’s death “sucked” the joy he typically draws from the game of basketball from him.

Kyrie added that KD was “not ready to play” when he tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals this past summer, and vows to protect his good friend from returning to action too soon.

Per ESPN:

“A lot of the joy I had from basketball was sucked away from me,” Irving said at Media Day. “There was a facial expression I carried around with me throughout the year and I didn’t allow anyone to get close to me. It really bothered me. I didn’t take the necessary steps to get counseling or therapy. I had to acknowledge that fact.”

That distant and moody Irving was not the same guy who showed up to the dais for his press conference on Friday. Instead, he seemed reflective.

“A lot of those battles I thought I could battle through (in Boston’s) team environment, I wasn’t ready for,” Irving said. “And I failed those guys. I didn’t give them everything I could have during that season. In terms of me being a leader and bringing everyone together, I’ve failed.”

Durant went on to say that Irving is his best friend. The two of them expect to have a natural chemistry on the court. But Irving said firmly that he will never be pushing Durant to rush his rehab.

“We all know K was not ready to play,” Irving said of Durant’s return for the Warriors in the 2019 Finals. “We all know that, whether people want to admit it or not. He was out 31 days and we put him on a national stage in the Finals to end up selling a product that came before the person Kevin. Now, I’m here to protect that. And I’m going to be the protector all throughout the year and not allow people to infiltrate that circle.”

Related Kyrie Irving: ‘I’m Happy to Be in Brooklyn’

    
You Might Also Like

Stars Beginning To Align For USA Basketball’s Olympic Team

8 mins ago
17

JJ Barea: Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis Can Be NBA’s Best Duo

3 hours ago
738

Nets Sign Lance Thomas

5 hours ago
170

Thunder GM Sam Presti Has ‘Nothing But Positive Things to Say About’ Kevin Durant

18 hours ago
1,029
John Egbunu of the Florida Gators

Brooklyn Inks Florida Center John Egbunu To Contract

2 days ago
387
C.J. Williams of the Minnesota Timberwolves

C.J. Williams, Nets Agree To Non-Guaranteed Deal

2 days ago
296

TRENDING


Most Recent

Stars Beginning To Align For USA Basketball’s Olympic Team

8 mins ago
17

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Failed’ as a Leader in Boston

10 mins ago
61
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Fully Cleared Following Knee Surgery

24 mins ago
39
Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma Sidelined Through Mid-October With Foot Injury

39 mins ago
50
noah farrakhan

Is Noah Farrakhan The Flashiest Guard in High School Basketball?! 👀

51 mins ago
35
Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers

No Timetable For Victor Oladipo’s Return From Quad Injury

57 mins ago
57