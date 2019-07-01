Kyrie Irving: ‘I’m Happy to Be in Brooklyn’

Kyrie Irving grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, and in his first public comments since agreeing to join the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year deal, said “home is where my heart is.”

Irving, 27, adds that his NBA journey brought him to BK, where he wants his “legacy to continue.”

Kyrie convinced fellow free agent superstar Kevin Durant to join him in The Big Apple, where they will undoubtedly be princes of the city.

The Brooklyn Nets have always felt like the No. 2 team in the Big Apple. That changed Sunday in a New York minute. (from @AP) https://t.co/wmQaGnsN6q — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) July 1, 2019

Per The AP:

“It was fourth grade. I had just gotten done watching the Nets in the Finals,” Irving says in a Roc Nation Sports video. “And when I knew that this is a dream I wanna fulfill, I had to manifest it. I had to go get it. I had to put in my time, I had to put in my hours. I had to relentlessly work on a craft, and do it with the passion and love that no one could take away from us. “Home is where my heart is,” he continues, “and it’s always been there.” He might have to wait a year to play with Durant, who could miss next season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. But with Irving taking controls of the offense and a promising young core around him, the Nets should be a playoff team, even while Durant recovers. “I wouldn’t change anything about this journey, at all,” Irving said. “It’s brought me back here and that’s home, and home is where my family is. Home is where I want my legacy to continue. And, I’m happy to be in Brooklyn.”

