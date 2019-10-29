Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan Discussed Teaming Up in 2016

by October 29, 2019
11

MOST RECENT

The 2016 U.S. Olympic hoops team laid the foundation for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant improbably teaming up in Brooklyn this summer, reports Nets big man DeAndre Jordan.

“Let’s all get on the same team and play together,” Irving implored his two buddies in then.

Kyrie credits the trio’s strong off-the-court bond for them all ending up together in BK.

Per ESPN:

“Kyrie and I didn’t have the smoothest start,”‘ Durant says. “He was coming off a championship, a long season, and he was a little in and out of it in Rio.

“He was tired, not quite committed like the rest of us early on. I felt that, and I pushed back on him, not in a personal way but as teammates do. And that was the start of our little relationship.

“For him to allow me to do that, for him to take it in the right spirit, and for us to be able to talk through it, that only solidified our respect.”

There were endless conversations about basketball, including how LeBron James had orchestrated his own “friend group” in Miami with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh that yielded two titles. One of the final nights on the Silver Cloud, as Ky, KD and DJ clinked glasses, Jordan recalls Irving saying, “Hey, this would be cool to do for real.”

“I asked him, ‘What you mean by that?'” Jordan says, “and Ky said, ‘Let’s all get on the same team and play together.'”

Related Kyrie Irving: ‘We’re Going to Take Over the Whole Entire City’

     
You Might Also Like

Stephen Curry: ‘It’s Easy to Throw Darts at a Team Trying to Figure it Out’

48 mins ago
64
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Sprains Ankle, Leaves Hawks Game

1 hour ago
101

Brandon Boston is the FUTURE of Big Blue Nation! 😺

4 hours ago
36
Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma Could Return On Upcoming Lakers Road Trip

5 hours ago
417
Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils

NCAA To Permit Athletes To Benefit From Name And Likeness

7 hours ago
649

Russell Westbrook: ‘When I Hoop I Have No Friends’

8 hours ago
55

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan Discussed Teaming Up in 2016

16 mins ago
11

Stephen Curry: ‘It’s Easy to Throw Darts at a Team Trying to Figure it Out’

48 mins ago
64
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Sprains Ankle, Leaves Hawks Game

1 hour ago
101

Brandon Boston is the FUTURE of Big Blue Nation! 😺

4 hours ago
36
Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma Could Return On Upcoming Lakers Road Trip

5 hours ago
417
Romeo Langford of the Boston Celtics

Romeo Langford Practices Fully For Celtics

6 hours ago
315