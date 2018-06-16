Kyrie Irving Only Plays as the Celtics in NBA 2K 🎮

Kyrie Irving knows how dangerous his squad can be when fully healthy.

That’s why the All-Star point guard only plays as the Celtics in NBA 2K.

As a guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Irving discussed his 2K strategy, including how he manages Boston’s rotation with him and forward Gordon Hayward available:

.@KyrieIrving likes to keep things realistic when it comes to playing @NBA2K, which is why he only plays with the #Celtics. Listen to the full #BillSimmonsPodcast here: https://t.co/Fsowr8j5D8 pic.twitter.com/cJagQG2ZVw — The Ringer (@ringer) June 16, 2018

