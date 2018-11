Kyrie Irving put on a show at TD Garden on Friday night, dropping 43 points (23 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime) and 11 assists in a big time victory over the Raptors. Check the tape:

The performance earned Uncle Drew some praise from a former teammate:

That boi Ky was in his 💼 tonight!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 17, 2018

RELATED

Kyrie Irving: Boston Celtics Could Use a ’15-Year Vet’