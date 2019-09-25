Kyrie Irving Suffers Facial Fracture

by September 25, 2019
1
Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics

MOST RECENT

The Brooklyn Nets have announced on Twitter that guard Kyrie Irving has suffered a facial fracture and will be listed as day-to-day. The 27-year-old suffered the injury in a workout on Tuesday.

Irving caught a stray elbow while scrimmaging with the team, Adam Zagoria of Forbes reports, and could potentially be in position to don a mask for the third time in his NBA career.

Irving wore a mask when he broke his jaw as a member of the Cavaliers in 2012 and then again in 2017 as a member of the Celtics following another facial fracture.

   
You Might Also Like
Markelle Fultz of the Philadelphia 76ers

Markelle Fultz Expected To Be Able To Practice Fully In Camp

2 hours ago
257

Kevin Love Details Mental Health Struggles in Conversation with Charlamagne

2 hours ago
371

‘100 Percent’: Masai Ujiri Says Raptors Can Repeat Without Kawhi Leonard

4 hours ago
726

Nets ‘Not Going to Plan’ on Kevin Durant Playing in 2019-20

4 hours ago
102

Sixers’ Brett Brown: ‘We Have the Best Team I Have Had This Year’

5 hours ago
783
Mitchell Robinson of the New York Post

Mitchell Robinson Fully Recovered From Knee Injury

19 hours ago
414

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving Suffers Facial Fracture

1 min ago
Markelle Fultz of the Philadelphia 76ers

Markelle Fultz Expected To Be Able To Practice Fully In Camp

2 hours ago
257

Kevin Love Details Mental Health Struggles in Conversation with Charlamagne

2 hours ago
371
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot of the Chicago Bulls

Cavaliers Sign Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot To Camp Deal

3 hours ago
224
Wenyen Gabriel of the Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

4 hours ago
233

‘100 Percent’: Masai Ujiri Says Raptors Can Repeat Without Kawhi Leonard

4 hours ago
726