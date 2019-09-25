Kyrie Irving Suffers Facial Fracture

The Brooklyn Nets have announced on Twitter that guard Kyrie Irving has suffered a facial fracture and will be listed as day-to-day. The 27-year-old suffered the injury in a workout on Tuesday.

Irving caught a stray elbow while scrimmaging with the team, Adam Zagoria of Forbes reports, and could potentially be in position to don a mask for the third time in his NBA career.

Irving wore a mask when he broke his jaw as a member of the Cavaliers in 2012 and then again in 2017 as a member of the Celtics following another facial fracture.