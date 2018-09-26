Kyrie Irving Talks 2019 Free Agency: ‘We’re Pretty F-ing Good Here’ in Boston

by September 26, 2018
176

There has been speculation that Kyrie Irving might leave the Boston Celtics as a free agent next summer. In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, the All-Star point guard suggested that would be an unwise decision:

The future is very, very bright in Boston. Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like, ‘what are you thinking?’ We’re pretty f-ing good here. We’re pretty f-ing good for not just this year, for years to come. So I’m looking forward to that. 

At media day on Monday, Irving said that he sometimes thinks about what it would be like to have his jersey retired in Boston.

