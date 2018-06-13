Kyrie Irving: ‘We’ll See What Management Decides’ on LeBron James

Kyrie Irving was coy when reporters asked him Tuesday about a possible reunification with LeBron James this summer in Boston.

Irving forced his way out of Cleveland partly to be “The Man” on his own squad, but diplomatically says he’s “fully supportive” should the Celtics’ front-office decide to go after James.

Celtics' Kyrie Irving coy on possible reunion with LeBron #NBA https://t.co/t4yTSHKhfQ — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 12, 2018

LeBron is expected to pt of ouf his current deal with the Cavs and hit the free agency market July 1.

Per the AP: