Kyrie Irving He Will ‘Easily’ Be Ready for Training Camp

Kyrie Irving isn’t yet fully cleared for five-on-five basketball activities, but he expects to be ready to go when Celtics training camp rolls around in about two months.

Left knee surgery cut Irving’s first season in Boston short back in April.

The All-Star point guard says it was tough to deal with a bacterial infection in the knee.

