Kyrie Irving says he won’t consider signing an extension with the Boston Celtics during the offseason.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Kyrie said, “Contractually or financially, [signing an extension] just wouldn’t make any sense” (starting at 3:34):

According to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg, Kyrie could make $80 million more in 2019 after opting out of the final year of his current contract.

