‘L.A. Can Hate Me or Love Me’: Paul George Thriving in OKC

Paul George isn’t too worried about those in Laker Nation who continue to hold a grudge against him for re-signing with OKC as a free agent last summer.

“L.A. can hate me or love me,” says George, who is enjoying an MVP-level season with the Thunder.

“Oklahoma City is where I feel comfortable at. L.A. can hate me or love me. The decision was ultimately mine."



The six-time NBA All-Star, it goes without saying, made the right decision.

“Oklahoma City is where I feel comfortable at,” George says. “L.A. can hate me or love me. The decision was ultimately mine.” The decision surprised many in the sports world, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who remained spectators as George’s free-agency process transpired. Before being traded to the Thunder, George wanted to play for L.A., he admits now. But he never gave the team a meeting, even though he would have had a chance to pair with another All-Star in LeBron James. “I think my words kind of threw people off because they read one sentence, and it’s, ‘Oh, he’s going to L.A.,'” George says. “I wanted to go to L.A. I said that, and I voiced that ever since the Pacers were just about to trade me. But, it didn’t happen. I went somewhere else. I loved the situation. I was wowed by the situation. That’s where I feel comfortable at. I think people just got caught up in the situation a little too much. But it’s my life. It’s my livelihood. It’s my job, and I’ve got that right.” George says he’s become comfortable in his second season with the Thunder. He knows his role on the team, which has grown offensively as he’s averaging almost four more shot attempts per game. His laid-back personality has paired well with Westbrook’s desire to be the alpha. Where George is vying for MVP, [Russell] Westbrook is on pace to average a triple-double for a third consecutive season. “I truly felt I picked the place that I can succeed and take it to the next level and be the best player I can be,” George says.

