Lakers Agree To Deal With Alex Caruso

by July 06, 2019
2,261
Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year deal with Alex Caruso, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. The 25-year-old point guard will earn $5.5 million through 2020-21.

Caruso averaged 9.1 points and 3.2 assists in just over 20 minutes a game for the Lakers last season. In 2019-20 he’ll slot right back in behind point guard Rajon Rondo on the depth chart.

Caruso will join a number of returning Lakers players eager to round out a rotation that’s immediately more top-heavy after the offseason acquisitions of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

    
You Might Also Like
Davis Bertans of the San Antonio Spurs

Wizards To Acquire Davis Bertans In Trade With Spurs

2 hours ago
1,764
Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics

Spurs Agree To Two-Year Deal With Forward Marcus Morris

2 hours ago
1,153
Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Agree To Re-Sign Ivica Zubac

4 hours ago
410
rajon rondo hand surgery

The Lakers Have Agreed To A Two-Year Deal With Rajon Rondo

5 hours ago
5,581

Lakers, DeMarcus Cousins Agree To One-Year Deal

5 hours ago
10,888

Russell Westbrook Discussing Future With Thunder, Including Potential Trade

5 hours ago
3,137

TRENDING


Most Recent
Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Agree To Deal With Alex Caruso

42 mins ago
2,261
Davis Bertans of the San Antonio Spurs

Wizards To Acquire Davis Bertans In Trade With Spurs

2 hours ago
1,764
Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics

Spurs Agree To Two-Year Deal With Forward Marcus Morris

2 hours ago
1,153
Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Agree To Re-Sign Ivica Zubac

4 hours ago
410
rajon rondo hand surgery

The Lakers Have Agreed To A Two-Year Deal With Rajon Rondo

5 hours ago
5,581

Lakers, DeMarcus Cousins Agree To One-Year Deal

5 hours ago
10,888