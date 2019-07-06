Lakers Agree To Deal With Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year deal with Alex Caruso, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. The 25-year-old point guard will earn $5.5 million through 2020-21.

Caruso averaged 9.1 points and 3.2 assists in just over 20 minutes a game for the Lakers last season. In 2019-20 he’ll slot right back in behind point guard Rajon Rondo on the depth chart.

Caruso will join a number of returning Lakers players eager to round out a rotation that’s immediately more top-heavy after the offseason acquisitions of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.