Lakers Have ‘Not Closed the Door’ on DeMarcus Cousins Returning

DeMarcus Cousins‘ return to action remains a possibility this season, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

Cousins, 29, underwent offseason surger to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

Boogie inked a one-year, $3.5 million free agency deal to join Los Angeles this summer, but got hurt during a pickup game.

Per ESPN:

“We’ve not closed the door on that,” Vogel said Sunday before the Lakers played the Charlotte Hornets. “We’ll just — we’re going to be a wait and see. With these injuries that are long rehabs, you have to see and take it kind of month to month and see where he’s at. But we’ve not closed the door on a possible return for him.”

The Lakers scrambled to fill his spot at center, signing Dwight Howard to a veteran’s minimum deal, and they applied for and were granted a $1.75 million disabled player exception (half of Cousins’ salary), which they must use by March 10 on a replacement player or it will expire.

“Guys that are out for a prolonged time that aren’t going to be in the rotation we typically don’t travel with,” Vogel said. “But … I don’t think we’ve made the final decision on that yet.”