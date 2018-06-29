Report: Lakers Haven’t Offered Brandon Ingram in Potential Trades

by June 29, 2018
1,411
brandon ingram lakers trade

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t included Brandon Ingram in any potential trade offers “so far,” according to the L.A. Times‘ Tania Ganguli.

But as Ganguli points out, Ingram could still be traded as the Lakers race to acquire Kawhi Leonard.

RELATED:
Report: Lakers Telling Teams ‘No Player Is Untouchable In Trades’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Danny Ainge: Boston ‘Unlikely’ to Pull Off Major Trade

58 mins ago
507
lebron james opts out free agent
NBA

Report: LeBron Declines $35.6M Option, Becomes Free Agent

4 hours ago
1,963
NBA

Report: Spurs ‘Ready’ to Move on from Kawhi Leonard

5 hours ago
4,229
NBA

Paul George Conflicted Between L.A. and OKC in Free Agency

6 hours ago
5,133
NBA

Report: Sixers Assembling Potential Trade Packages for Kawhi Leonard🍿

23 hours ago
3,492
NBA

Report: Spurs ‘Fully Engaged’ in Trade Talks with Several Teams on Kawhi 😳

1 day ago
1,718
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Danny Ainge: Boston ‘Unlikely’ to Pull Off Major Trade

58 mins ago
507
brandon ingram lakers trade

Report: Lakers Haven’t Offered Brandon Ingram in Potential Trades

3 hours ago
1,411
lebron james opts out free agent

Report: LeBron Declines $35.6M Option, Becomes Free Agent

4 hours ago
1,963

Report: Spurs ‘Ready’ to Move on from Kawhi Leonard

5 hours ago
4,229

Paul George Conflicted Between L.A. and OKC in Free Agency

6 hours ago
5,133