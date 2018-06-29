Report: Lakers Haven’t Offered Brandon Ingram in Potential Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t included Brandon Ingram in any potential trade offers “so far,” according to the L.A. Times‘ Tania Ganguli.

But as Ganguli points out, Ingram could still be traded as the Lakers race to acquire Kawhi Leonard.

A small update on where things stand with the Lakers and trade talks. A league source tells me that so far the Lakers haven't offered Brandon Ingram in any deals. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 29, 2018

There’s also a difference between being willing to include him and actually making an offer that includes him. When push comes to shove, would they trade Ingram if that’s what it took to get Leonard? I believe so. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 29, 2018

Report: Lakers Telling Teams ‘No Player Is Untouchable In Trades’