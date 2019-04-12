Report: Lakers Prevented Unauthorized Surgery on Lonzo Ball’s Ankle

by April 12, 2019
611

The Los Angeles Lakers really are the best soap opera in the NBA.

According to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, Lonzo Ball traveled to Ohio for a potential unauthorized surgery on his injured left ankle back in February.

When the Lakers found out, the organization informed Ball that they wouldn’t allow it, and his contract could potentially be voided if he went through with the procedure.

Ultimately, former Lakers President Magic Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka arranged to fly Lonzo back to L.A. before he underwent any sort of procedure, thus avoiding a potentially catastrophic miscommunication.

There’s never a dull moment in Laker Land.

RELATED: Magic Johnson Steps Down as Lakers President

   
You Might Also Like

Ties Broken For 2019 Lottery Order

2 hours ago
447

Lakers Part Ways With Luke Walton

3 hours ago
444

Mike Conley: ‘I Want to Be an Impact Player on a Championship Team’

3 hours ago
913

Chris Paul: ‘We All Need to Win a Championship’

5 hours ago
770

Brett Brown on Nets Matchup: ‘Dangerous. Completely Dangerous’

6 hours ago
549

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘I Don’t Want To Be Boogie’

8 hours ago
1,039

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Lakers Prevented Unauthorized Surgery on Lonzo Ball’s Ankle

2 hours ago
611

Ties Broken For 2019 Lottery Order

2 hours ago
447

David Griffin To Become President Of Pelicans

2 hours ago
277

Lakers Part Ways With Luke Walton

3 hours ago
444

Mike Conley: ‘I Want to Be an Impact Player on a Championship Team’

3 hours ago
913