Lakers Sign David Stockton

by October 04, 2019
The Lakers have signed David Stockton, as the team announces in a press release. The team has also waived Jordan Caroline.

Los Angeles had 20 players under contract, so the team needed to waive a player in order to bring on Stockton, who is the son of Hall-of-Famer John Stockton. The majority of the younger Stockton’s experience has been in the G League.

The Lakers traded for Stockton’s G League right this past summer, so it seems likely that he will head to the South Bay Lakers at some point. Caroline was on an Exhibit 10 deal, which means he too is likely to be part of the franchise’s G League affiliate.

 
