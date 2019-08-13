Lakers Sign Demetrius Jackson To Exhibit 10 Contract

by August 13, 2019
1
Demetrius Jackson of the Philadelphia 76ers

MOST RECENT

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that they’ve signed Demetrius Jackson. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that the player will have an exhibit 10 attachment built into the deal which will give him incentive to play for the squad’s G League affiliate.

Jackson has spent the past three seasons looking for an opportunity to crack the rotation of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, the last campaign and a half while on a two-way contract.

Jackson played sparingly for Philly’s big league squad in 2018-19 but did average 19.4 points and 7.4 assists for their G League affiliate in Delaware.

    
You Might Also Like
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Torn ACL

3 hours ago
3,484
Zhou Qi of the Houston Rockets

Former Rockets Center Zhou Qi Signs Contract In China

6 hours ago
869
Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets

Bol Bol Expected To Sign Two-Way Deal With Nuggets

2 days ago
4,394
Hassani Gravett of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Hassani Gravett Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Orlando Magic

2 days ago
672
Tyler Cook of the Iowa Hawkeyes

Nuggets Sign Forward Tyler Cook To Two-Way Deal

2 days ago
343
Alan Williams of the Phoenix Suns

Alan Williams Inks Deal With Russian Club

2 days ago
338

TRENDING


Most Recent
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Torn ACL

3 hours ago
3,484
Zhou Qi of the Houston Rockets

Former Rockets Center Zhou Qi Signs Contract In China

6 hours ago
869

Draymond Green: Talk of Warriors Missing Playoffs ‘Crazy to Me’

8 hours ago
457

The Terry Rozier Ripple Effect Of The 2019 Offseason

16 hours ago
1,162

Jaylen Brown: ‘Do You Think We’re as Good as the 1986 Celtics Team?’

20 hours ago
5,133

#NYvsNY Semifinals Recap

20 hours ago
666