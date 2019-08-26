Lakers To Waive Aric Holman

by August 26, 2019
228

MOST RECENT

The Lakers are waiving Aric Holman, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The forward was on an Exhibit 10 contract with the club.

The move was necessary to make room on the roster for Dwight Howard. Los Angeles has 20 players under contract, which is the maximum allowed. The franchise will need to cut that down to 17 total (15 regular roster spots and two two-way contracts) before the season starts.

Holman, who played his collegiate ball at Mississippi State, signed with the Lakers in early July. He’ll likely latch on with the team’s G League squad, the South Bay Lakers.

    
You Might Also Like

Gilbert Arenas: ‘I Just Didn’t Have a Full Career’

3 hours ago
623

Dwight Howard Clears Waivers, Will Sign With Lakers

3 hours ago
719

HS Hoopers Brought BANDS to NYC? 💰 | SLAM Point ‘Em Out

4 hours ago
29

Wayne Ellington: Knicks Will Be ‘Picking Guys Up All 94 Feet’

5 hours ago
1,132
kevin porter jr crawsover

Kevin Porter Jr Had RANGE in INSANE Seattle Pro-Am Comeback 🎯

6 hours ago
953

Dennis Smith Jr DROPPED 50 Points vs. Aaron Gordon & Kevin Porter Jr? 👀

8 hours ago
407

TRENDING


Most Recent

Lakers To Waive Aric Holman

2 hours ago
228

Gilbert Arenas: ‘I Just Didn’t Have a Full Career’

3 hours ago
623

Dwight Howard Clears Waivers, Will Sign With Lakers

3 hours ago
719

HS Hoopers Brought BANDS to NYC? 💰 | SLAM Point ‘Em Out

4 hours ago
29

Wayne Ellington: Knicks Will Be ‘Picking Guys Up All 94 Feet’

5 hours ago
1,132
kevin porter jr crawsover

Kevin Porter Jr Had RANGE in INSANE Seattle Pro-Am Comeback 🎯

6 hours ago
953