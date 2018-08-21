In an interview with comedian Kevin Hart on the sports-themed series Cold as Balls, two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom discussed his battle with anxiety and the time he spent in a coma in 2015.

“Anxiety has always been real bad for me,” Odom explained, when asked what exactly he was going through during his struggles. “And it’s crazy because I made a living playing in front of 20,000 people.”

Odom, who will be returning to pro basketball in China for the upcoming season, apparently suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in his coma.

“All my doctors that saw me say I’m a walking miracle,” he said. Check out the full video above.

RELATED

Lamar Odom Returning to Pro Basketball in China 💯