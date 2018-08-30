Lance Stephenson: LeBron James ‘Was Interested, Very Interested in Me’

Lance Stephenson says his new teammate in L.A., LeBron James, was “very interested” in him.

Stephenson expects James to “sic” him on opponents.

When a deal with the Indiana Pacers failed to materialize, Lance inked a one-year contract with the Lakers this summer.

Per the Indy Star:

“Magic (Johnson) called me and he told me LeBron was interested, very interested in me,” Stephenson said. As a teammate. Stephenson told Johnson, “Give me a few hours to make this decision.” “I decided to go there and, hopefully, we will win a lot of games and have fun,” he said. He expects all the taunting he did to James through the years – the blowing in the ear, the heckling to draw technical fouls, the bursting into the other team’s huddle – he expects James to ask him to turn that on the Lakers’ opponents. “Yeah, he’s probably going to sic me on people,” Stephenson said. “It’ll be fun. It will be a very interesting year, just playing with him and winning games with him.”

