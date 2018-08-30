Lance Stephenson: LeBron James ‘Was Interested, Very Interested in Me’

by August 30, 2018
15,350

Lance Stephenson says his new teammate in L.A., LeBron James, was “very interested” in him.

Stephenson expects James to “sic” him on opponents.

When a deal with the Indiana Pacers failed to materialize, Lance inked a one-year contract with the Lakers this summer.

Per the Indy Star:

“Magic (Johnson) called me and he told me LeBron was interested, very interested in me,” Stephenson said. As a teammate. Stephenson told Johnson, “Give me a few hours to make this decision.”

“I decided to go there and, hopefully, we will win a lot of games and have fun,” he said.

He expects all the taunting he did to James through the years – the blowing in the ear, the heckling to draw technical fouls, the bursting into the other team’s huddle – he expects James to ask him to turn that on the Lakers’ opponents.

“Yeah, he’s probably going to sic me on people,” Stephenson said. “It’ll be fun. It will be a very interesting year, just playing with him and winning games with him.”

Related
Lance Stephenson Doesn’t Regret Blowing in LeBron James’ Ear

   
You Might Also Like
The Magazine

The 15 Best LeBron 15 Colorways of 2017-18 👑

2 hours ago
1,171
SLAMTV

Draymond Green: LeBron James Has ‘Found Himself’

1 day ago
6,404
SLAMTV

Kobe Bryant: Laker Fans to ‘Fall in Line’ With LeBron James

3 days ago
4,464
NBA

Tyronn Lue: ‘It’s Hard to Replace LeBron James’

3 days ago
13,587
NBA

Kobe Bryant: ‘You Can’t Beat Golden State By Playing Golden State-Style’

6 days ago
96,492
NBA

‘No Room for Mistakes’: Channing Frye on Playing With LeBron James

1 week ago
12,590
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The 15 Best LeBron 15 Colorways of 2017-18 👑

2 hours ago
1,171

🚨 SLAM x Concepts Are Giving Away Kyrie 4 ‘Green Lobsters’ 🚨

3 hours ago
129

Timberwolves Unveil Throwback Uniforms for 2018-19 Season 🌲

3 hours ago
403
david west retirement

David West Announces Retirement

4 hours ago
762

The 15 Best UA Colorways of 2017-18 👀

5 hours ago
2,298