Larry Brown: Pistons Said They Were Drafting Carmelo Anthony in 2003

by September 20, 2019
532

MOST RECENT

The Pistons communicated that they intended to pick Carmelo Anthony in the 2003 NBA Draft, according to former head coach Larry Brown.

Instead, Detroit infamously went with Darko Milicic, who turned out to be one of the biggest busts in League history.

Brown says Milicic’s pre-draft workouts raised several red flags.

Per Syracuse.com:

“At the time I got the job, they told me they were gonna draft Carmelo,” Brown said.

Despite a 50-32 record in 2002, Detroit had the No. 2 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft after acquiring it in a trade that sent forward Otis Thorpe to the Memphis Grizzlies in 1997.

“What I had understood, we were going to draft Carmelo and then all of a sudden they decided on Darko,” Brown said.

Brown says he wanted to bring in one of the other top prospects to play against Milicic, but it never happened.

“All I asked is why don’t you bring in Carmelo, or (Dwyane) Wade or (Chris) Bosh and let them workout against Darko?” Brown said. “Any smart agent is gonna say, ‘No, I’m not going to let my guy workout against somebody else.’

“We brought Darko in twice and he couldn’t go through a workout with me without getting totally exhausted,” Brown said.

Related Darko Milicic to Return to Professional Basketball

    
You Might Also Like
adam silver wnba

NBA Board Of Governors Passes New Provisions On Tampering, Traveling

5 hours ago
275

The “Game Royal” AJXII is Now Live on StockX

9 hours ago
165
shaqir shareef o'neal

SHAQ’S KIDS GOT GAME! 😤 Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal Are High-Flyers!

9 hours ago
526

Detroit Pistons Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

10 hours ago
245

Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking Beyond Rivalry With Clippers

1 day ago
2,792
nick leon

THE SHOW: NYC Streetball Legend Nick Leon Stays True To His Roots 🍿

1 day ago
1,119

TRENDING


Most Recent

Larry Brown: Pistons Said They Were Drafting Carmelo Anthony in 2003

2 hours ago
532
adam silver wnba

NBA Board Of Governors Passes New Provisions On Tampering, Traveling

5 hours ago
275

Mavericks Sign Yudai Baba

6 hours ago
197

Hawks To Add Tahjere McCall To Training Camp Roster

6 hours ago
82

The “Game Royal” AJXII is Now Live on StockX

9 hours ago
165
shaqir shareef o'neal

SHAQ’S KIDS GOT GAME! 😤 Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal Are High-Flyers!

9 hours ago
526