Larry Nance Jr is close to signing to a four-year extension worth more than $40 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

Nance, 25, averaged 8.7 points and 6.8 boards in 21.5 minutes per game last season.

Larry Nance has reached a four-year, $45 million extension with Cleveland, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 15, 2018

