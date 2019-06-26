The Chicago Bulls have been granted cap relief from the NBA as the league approved the removal of the injured big man’s $3 million 2019-20 cap hit from the franchise’s payroll, Shams Charania of The Athletic writes.

The 32-year-old center was waived by the Bulls last October but was paid his full $11 million contract throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

What the league has permitted Chicago to remove is his 2019-20 cap hit, which is the $3 million guaranteed portion of the season that remained on his deal following his release.

Asik was acquired by the Bulls in the 2017-18 season but only played 18 games that year. Last September, the organization revealed that he suffered from inflammatory arthritis and that his return to basketball activities at that time had yet to be determined.

The removal of Asik’s $3 million cap hit gives the franchise roughly $23 million heading into free agency on June 30.