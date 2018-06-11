LeBron Says Playing in the NBA with His Son Would Be His ‘Greatest Achievement’

LeBron and Bronny. Father and son. Lacing ’em up for the same NBA game. Imagine that.

LeBron James Jr., 13, has been balling out against older competition on the AAU circuit and is considered one of the top eighth graders in the country. His dad, 33, is coming off arguably the best season of his career.

Could we one day see the two of them on an NBA court together? In an interview for Uninterrupted, LeBron said playing in the League with his son would be the greatest achievement of his life:

LeBron and Bronny on the same NBA court??? That’d be 🔥 (via @uninterrupted) pic.twitter.com/lOeFsH6APS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 11, 2018

