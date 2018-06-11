LeBron Says Playing in the NBA with His Son Would Be His ‘Greatest Achievement’

by June 11, 2018
2,970

LeBron and Bronny. Father and son. Lacing ’em up for the same NBA game. Imagine that.

LeBron James Jr., 13, has been balling out against older competition on the AAU circuit and is considered one of the top eighth graders in the country. His dad, 33, is coming off arguably the best season of his career.

Could we one day see the two of them on an NBA court together? In an interview for Uninterrupted, LeBron said playing in the League with his son would be the greatest achievement of his life:

RELATED
Bronny James Balled Out Like His Pops at Midwest Mania! 🔥

 
You Might Also Like
High School

Gary Payton: Bronny James Committed to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles 🎓

7 hours ago
72,434
dan gilbert lebron championship team
NBA

Report: Dan Gilbert Believes He Can Build Championship Team Without LeBron

11 hours ago
71,969
NBA

Dwyane Wade: LeBron James to Prioritize Lifestyle and Family in Free Agency

14 hours ago
5,555
NBA

Kevin Love: ‘I’d Love to Play With LeBron the Rest of My Career’

15 hours ago
1,963
NBA

Report: Gregg Popovich to ‘Force His Way’ into LeBron James Meeting

16 hours ago
9,597
2018 NBA Finals
NBA

Watch the Best Plays from the 2018 NBA Finals

1 day ago
1,509
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kostas Antetokounmpo nba draft workouts

Report: Kostas Antetokounmpo Stays in NBA Draft, Cancels All Workouts

6 hours ago
2,733

LeBron Says Playing in the NBA with His Son Would Be His ‘Greatest Achievement’

7 hours ago
2,970

Gary Payton: Bronny James Committed to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles 🎓

7 hours ago
72,434

Report: Kings and Mavericks Open To Moving Down in 2018 Draft

8 hours ago
7,058
Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma

Lonzo Ball Releases ‘Kylie Kuzma,’ Diss Track About Kyle Kuzma

8 hours ago
21,819