LeBron James: 2016 Title ‘Made Me the Greatest Player of All Time’

LeBron James says he became the “greatest player of all time” after leading the Cavs to their improbable triumph in the 2016 NBA Finals.

James feels that ending Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought against a 73-win Golden State Warriors squad earned him G.O.A.T. status.

LeBron was unanimously named Finals MVP, helping the Cavaliers roar back from 3-1 series deficit.

“That one right there made me the greatest player of all time,” James said in Episode 7 of the eight-part ESPN+ series More Than An Athlete. “That’s what I felt,” he told friends and business partners Maverick Carter, Randy Mims and Rich Paul during the episode that began streaming on ESPN+ Sunday night. “I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought. … The first wave of emotion was when everyone saw me crying, like, that was all for 52 years of everything in sports that’s gone on in Cleveland. And then after I stopped, I was like — that one right there made you the greatest player of all time. “Everybody was just talking — how [the Warriors] were the greatest team of all time, like it was the greatest team ever assembled,” he said. “And for us to come back, you know, the way we came back in that fashion, I was like, ‘You did, you did something special.’ That’s probably one of the only times in my career I felt like, oh, s—, like you did something special. I haven’t had, really had time, to really, like, sit back and think, but that … that was a moment.”

