🚨 LEBRON JAMES Agrees to Four-Year, $154 Million Deal with LAKERS 🚨

by July 01, 2018
543

IT’S OFFICIAL. LA BRON.

On Sunday night, Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the LOS ANGELES LAKERS:

LeBron, 33, declined a $35.6 million option to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the deadline on Friday. His decision to go to LA comes after the news that Paul George, who many expected to also join the Lakers, is actually re-signing with Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles is still pursuing superstar Kawhi Leonard, who has informed San Antonio that he would prefer to be traded there:

In his 15th season, The King still put up absurd numbers: 27.5 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game:

Thoughts on The Decision 3.0? DISCUSS below.

