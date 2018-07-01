🚨 LEBRON JAMES Agrees to Four-Year, $154 Million Deal with LAKERS 🚨

IT’S OFFICIAL. LA BRON.

On Sunday night, Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the LOS ANGELES LAKERS:

The West finna be craaaaazyyy ‼️ pic.twitter.com/k4IywvrCR5 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) July 2, 2018

Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world… #TheKingIsHere 👑 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018

LeBron, 33, declined a $35.6 million option to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the deadline on Friday. His decision to go to LA comes after the news that Paul George, who many expected to also join the Lakers, is actually re-signing with Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles is still pursuing superstar Kawhi Leonard, who has informed San Antonio that he would prefer to be traded there:

Sources: As trade talks have unfolded, Kawhi Leonard’s focus is unchanged: He wants to be a Laker. https://t.co/0wZGf5MrNt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

In his 15th season, The King still put up absurd numbers: 27.5 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game:

Appreciate GREATNESS 👑 15 years in and The King still reigns. @KingJames (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/mGB9pD6smB — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 30, 2018

