LeBron James: Any Distracted Lakers on the ‘Wrong Franchise’

LeBron James may not believe in pressure, but if it’s leading some of his teammates to distraction, then perhaps they’re on the wrong team.

Lakers’ LeBron James after loss to Grizzlies (via @SpectrumSN): “If you’re still allowing distractions to affect the way you play, this is the wrong franchise to be a part of and you should just come in and be like, ‘Listen, I can’t do this.’” pic.twitter.com/s3gHiuhODx — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 26, 2019

James spoke to reporters after notching a 24/12/11 triple-double in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 110-105 win against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron says the Lakers (29-31) need to stay positive as they scratch and claw for a playoff spot.

Per the AP:

“Just to stay positive and keep knocking on the door,” James said when asked about improving through the final stretch of the regular season. “I feel like if we play like we did (Monday), then we’ve got to continue that consistent effort to get us over this hump while we make this push.” [Brandon Ingram had 32 points] and Kyle Kuzma finished with 22 for Los Angeles, which is tied with Minnesota in 10th place in the Western Conference — three games out of the final playoff spot occupied by San Antonio. “I was very pleased with the effort and the togetherness of our group,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “I thought we got back to what we were doing earlier in the season. Unfortunately, we didn’t make enough plays.” Joakim Noah had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Avery Bradley scored 15 points for Memphis, which ended a four-game skid.

