LeBron: ‘Appreciative’ of Effort To Build Statue in Akron

LeBron James says he’s “appreciative” of a fundraising effort to build a statue of himself in Akron.

Akron native Aaron Carey started the GoFundMe account that seeks to raise $1 million for the statue.

“First of all, thank you. It would be cool not only for myself, but for my family and all the people that had anything to do with this journey thus far,” LeBron said. “Just appreciative of even the thought. That means a lot.”

Carey, a former basketball player at St. Vincent-St. Mary, says the statue presents a chance for Ohio to “give something back to cement [LeBron’s] form and structure in history.”

Renowned sculptor Omri Amrany—creator the Michael Jordan‘s statue outside of the United Center—designed the first rendering of LeBron’s statue.

LEBRON JAMES NEEDS A STATUE NOW! Pleas read, donate (if possible) and at least share this link! https://t.co/GQ2aOe1NxP#TwitterDoYaThang — AC Legend (@AC_TheLegend) May 8, 2018

