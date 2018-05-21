LeBron: ‘Appreciative’ of Effort To Build Statue in Akron

by May 21, 2018
364
lebron james statue akron

LeBron James says he’s “appreciative” of a fundraising effort to build a statue of himself in Akron.

Akron native Aaron Carey started the GoFundMe account that seeks to raise $1 million for the statue.

“First of all, thank you. It would be cool not only for myself, but for my family and all the people that had anything to do with this journey thus far,” LeBron said. “Just appreciative of even the thought. That means a lot.”

Carey, a former basketball player at St. Vincent-St. Mary, says the statue presents a chance for Ohio to “give something back to cement [LeBron’s] form and structure in history.”

Renowned sculptor Omri Amrany—creator the Michael Jordan‘s statue outside of the United Center—designed the first rendering of LeBron’s statue.

RELATED:
Paul Pierce Says History Could Be Repeating Itself For LeBron

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Jalen Rose And Jay Williams Get Heated Debating LeBron vs. MJ 😳

8 hours ago
4,173
NBA

Marcus Morris: ‘I Did A S–t Job Defensively Against LeBron’ In Game 3

8 hours ago
322
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

9 hours ago
920
The Post Up

Post Up: LeBron James’ Double-Double Leads Cavs To Blowout Win In Game 3

2 days ago
1,238
NBA

Jason Terry Explains What He Was Thinking When LeBron POSTERIZED Him

2 days ago
4,633
paul pierce lebron james history
NBA

Paul Pierce Says History Could Be Repeating Itself For LeBron

5 days ago
3,222
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
mike d'antoni warriors pressure

D’Antoni: Warriors Have ‘All The Pressure’ in Game 4

2 hours ago
430
rozier celtics butts whopped

Rozier: Celtics ‘Needed To Get Our Butts Whooped’

2 hours ago
191

JBA Champs Will Receive Brand New Luxury Cars 🏆

3 hours ago
1,315
lebron james statue akron

LeBron: ‘Appreciative’ of Effort To Build Statue in Akron

5 hours ago
364

Report: Raptors Interviewed Jerry Stackhouse 👀

6 hours ago
555