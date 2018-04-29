LeBron James Dominates Pacers In Epic Game 7 Win

This isn’t anything new, but LeBron seems to thrive with his — and his team’s — back on the line. In what could potentially be his last home game in a Cavs jersey, LeBron put together a ridiculous 45-point, 9-rebound, 7-assist performance (with four steals) to lead Cleveland past the Pacers to get to the second round and a matchup with the Raptors.

LeBron made his first seven shots and, despite a mid-game lull in which he struggled from his shot, bounced back to stave off an Indiana comeback attempt. He declared in the first half that he would play the whole game and almost did, playing 43 of the game’s 48 minutes with his only downtime coming as a result of a cramp.

LeBron ain’t coming out today. One of a kind (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/zkzZlYDHOs — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 29, 2018

He’s now 5-2 in Game 7s throughout his career and, even in the losses, has usually been the best player on the floor. It was no different on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.