LeBron James Dominates Pacers In Epic Game 7 Win

by April 29, 2018
390
LeBron James

This isn’t anything new, but LeBron seems to thrive with his — and his team’s — back on the line. In what could potentially be his last home game in a Cavs jersey, LeBron put together a ridiculous 45-point, 9-rebound, 7-assist performance (with four steals) to lead Cleveland past the Pacers to get to the second round and a matchup with the Raptors.

LeBron made his first seven shots and, despite a mid-game lull in which he struggled from his shot, bounced back to stave off an Indiana comeback attempt. He declared in the first half that he would play the whole game and almost did, playing 43 of the game’s 48 minutes with his only downtime coming as a result of a cramp.

He’s now 5-2 in Game 7s throughout his career and, even in the losses, has usually been the best player on the floor. It was no different on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: Kevin Love ‘Has To Step Up’ For the Cavaliers

1 day ago
3,988
NBA

LeBron James Watches Bronny Put In Work In 30-Point Win 🔥

1 day ago
3,269
indianapolis major goaltending
NBA

Mayor Issues Executive Order Outlawing Goaltending In Indianapolis

2 days ago
2,170
NBA

Rumor: Sixers Have ‘Growing Confidence’ They Can Woo LeBron James

2 days ago
3,506
NBA

LeBron James’ Game-Winner Reminded Craig Ehlo of ‘The Shot’

2 days ago
1,942
NBA

Last Two Minute Report: LeBron’s Block On Oladipo Was A Goaltend

3 days ago
2,019

TRENDING


Most Recent
LeBron James

LeBron James Dominates Pacers In Epic Game 7 Win

2 hours ago
390
Terry Rozier

Post Up: Terry Rozier, Celtics Dominate Game 7 Against the Bucks

17 hours ago
1,166

Carmelo Anthony On If He’d Come Off The Bench: ‘That’s Out Of The Question’

1 day ago
5,914

Report: Rubio Out For Game 1, Could Miss A Few Weeks With Hamstring Injury

1 day ago
571

Report: Knicks To Interview Juwan Howard For Head Coaching Job

1 day ago
682