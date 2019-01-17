LeBron James Cleared to Return to Practice

by January 17, 2019
404

LeBron James has been cleared to practice again by the Los Angeles Lakers’ medical staff, the team announced Wednesday.

James suffered a groin strain Dec. 25 and will not join the Lakers on an upcoming two-game road trip.

Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, says the superstar forward is “right on schedule” in his recovery.

Per the LA Times:

In their announcement, the Lakers said that once James returns to practice, he will make “progress toward game play.”

James’ agent, Rich Paul, said the 14-time All-Star did not have any setbacks during his rehab and is “right on schedule” in his recovery.

The Lakers have struggled without James. They are 4-7, including a loss Sunday to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who arrived in Los Angeles with a 12-game losing streak.

Related
Report: LeBron James Suffered a ‘Significant’ Left Groin Strain

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kyrie Irving Apologized to LeBron James for His Attitude in Cleveland

3 hours ago
3,245
NBA

‘He Was Dog Tired’: James Harden Drops 57 Points on Memphis

2 days ago
3,481
NBA

‘Kuz is Scary’: Kyle Kuzma Drops 41 Points on Detroit

7 days ago
3,345
NBA

‘It Was a Lot for Me to Figure Out’: Kyrie Irving on Playing With LeBron James

1 week ago
27,218
NBA

Kyle Kuzma: Lakers Have Their Own ‘Death Lineup’

1 week ago
3,634
NBA

Clyde Frazier: Kevin Durant Winning in New York Would Put Him in G.O.A.T. Conversation

1 week ago
5,459

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James Cleared to Return to Practice

2 hours ago
404

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘We’re the Most Hated Team in Sports’

2 hours ago
754

‘It’s Insane What He Does’: Stephen Curry Drops 41 Points on the Pelicans

3 hours ago
1,008

Kyrie Irving Apologized to LeBron James for His Attitude in Cleveland

3 hours ago
3,245

‘Very Frustrating’: James Harden Erupts for 58 Points in Loss to Nets

4 hours ago
479