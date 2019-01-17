LeBron James Cleared to Return to Practice

LeBron James has been cleared to practice again by the Los Angeles Lakers’ medical staff, the team announced Wednesday.

James suffered a groin strain Dec. 25 and will not join the Lakers on an upcoming two-game road trip.

LeBron James will not travel with the team on the upcoming two-game road trip and has been cleared to return to practice commencing next week.https://t.co/YwAcvuqEza — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 16, 2019

Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, says the superstar forward is “right on schedule” in his recovery.

In their announcement, the Lakers said that once James returns to practice, he will make “progress toward game play.” James’ agent, Rich Paul, said the 14-time All-Star did not have any setbacks during his rehab and is “right on schedule” in his recovery. The Lakers have struggled without James. They are 4-7, including a loss Sunday to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who arrived in Los Angeles with a 12-game losing streak.

