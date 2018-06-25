Report: LeBron Doesn’t Want Elaborate Recruiting Pitches

While he’s reportedly undecided on his $35.6 million option for next season, LeBron James doesn’t intend to have “elaborate pitch meetings” with potential suitors, reports ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

League sources believe that LeBron and his representation want to get straight to essentials, per Shelburne.

While James hasn’t decided yet whether to pick up his player option, sources close to the situation tell ESPN that he has no intention of hearing elaborate pitch meetings from teams. […] Should James become a free agent, league sources believe he and his agents Rich Paul and Mark Termini have enough understanding of the stakes and NBA landscape to handle the process without much fanfare.

