LeBron James: ‘I Don’t Need Preseason Games to Get Ready’

by September 27, 2018
864

LeBron James, at this point in his Hall of Fame career, does not “need preseason games to get ready” for the real thing.

James and Lakers head coach Luke Walton reportedly plan to discuss how to manage the 33-year-old’s workload during L.A.’s six-game exhibition schedule.

LeBron only suited up in one preseason game ahead of the 2017-18 campaign—while rehabbing from an ankle injury—before playing in all 82 regular season games (a career first.)

Per ESPN:

James and Lakers coach Luke Walton will huddle Friday, sources told ESPN, to determine if the 33-year-old embarking on his 16th NBA season, will suit up for the opener in L.A.’s six-game exhibition slate.

“I don’t know,” James told ESPN after practice Wednesday when asked about how he plans to manage the preseason schedule. “I don’t need preseason games [at this stage of my career] to get ready.”

To be clear, James will not be resting because of any injury rehabilitation, but more for injury prevention.

“I feel great,” James told ESPN.

