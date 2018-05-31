LeBron James: ‘I Don’t Really Have a Ceiling’

LeBron James is playing the best basketball of his life 15 years after his NBA career began.

James, 33, says his greatness and longevity have no ceiling.

New story: LeBron says he is changing how an NBA player's traditional "prime" should be considered https://t.co/RWf3F8OFq2 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 31, 2018

The future Hall of Famer has played in all 100 regular season and playoff games this season, and will suit up for his eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Per ESPN: