LeBron James: ‘I Don’t Really Have a Ceiling’

LeBron James is playing the best basketball of his life 15 years after his NBA career began.
James, 33, says his greatness and longevity have no ceiling.
The future Hall of Famer has played in all 100 regular season and playoff games this season, and will suit up for his eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.
Per ESPN:
“They always kind of talked about the NBA prime is like 27 [until] like 31, 32. That’s if you’re lucky, you’ll get to that point,” James, 33, said Wednesday. “I don’t know. I’ve just never really bought into that. I’ve never bought into a ceiling, either. You guys [in the media] talked about what’s your ceiling, and I’ve always kind of told you guys that I don’t really have a ceiling. I want to just try to maximize as much as I can and be as good as I can.”
James referenced a postgame interview with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth from March, when he declared he felt the best he has in his entire career, to illustrate the reason for his extended prime.
“I don’t know if she believed me, and I don’t know if you guys believe me, but I really felt that,” James said. “And I continued to just play at an all-time-level standard for the rest of this season. Hopefully, I can continue it in this Finals also.”