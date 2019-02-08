LeBron on East Teams Adding Talent: ‘They Ain’t Gotta Go Through Me’

by February 08, 2019
746

There was a flurry of movement during yesterday’s NBA trade deadline, and one major theme was the top Eastern Conference teams accumulating talent for a hopeful Finals run.

The Bucks traded for Nikola Mirotic, while the Raptors acquired Marc Gasol, and the Sixers snatched up Tobias Harris.

LeBron James took note, and relayed some thoughts on the matter to The Athletic‘s Joe Vardon.

“Those top teams in the East, yeah, they’re going for it. Toronto is going for it, Milwaukee’s going for it, Philly. Boston believes they can do it, too. They know they ain’t gotta go through Cleveland anymore.

“Everybody in the East thinks they can get to the Finals because they ain’t gotta go through me.” […]

“Shit, I was excited seeing all the moves they made in the East today,” James said. “Those matchups in the second round, in the Eastern Conference finals, that shit is gonna be crazy. It’s gonna be fun to watch.”

LeBron has a point. He made the NBA Finals eight straight seasons in the East as a member of the Heat and Cavs. But with the King now out of the East, anything is possible.

RELATED: 
‘A Storybook Ending’: Rajon Rondo Beats Celtics at the Buzzer

You Might Also Like
NBA

‘A Storybook Ending’: Rajon Rondo Beats Celtics at the Buzzer

6 hours ago
2,362
NBA

LeBron James Sounds Off on Harrison Barnes Mid-Game Trade

1 day ago
13,831
NBA

LeBron James: Social Media ‘Definitely Can’t Help’ Teammates in Trade Talks

2 days ago
4,460
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
2,789
NBA

LeBron James Not Playing ‘Fantasy Basketball’ With Potential Anthony Davis Trade

2 days ago
12,140
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo May Draft Stephen Curry With 1st All-Star Pick

3 days ago
7,834

TRENDING


Most Recent

BHM 2019: Bill Russell Was a Basketball and Civil Rights Champion

1 hour ago
67

LeBron on East Teams Adding Talent: ‘They Ain’t Gotta Go Through Me’

1 hour ago
746

Jayson Tatum: ‘I’m Glad to Still Be on the Team’

5 hours ago
3,379

‘A Storybook Ending’: Rajon Rondo Beats Celtics at the Buzzer

6 hours ago
2,362

New Orleans Pelicans: ‘Anthony Davis Will Play for the Remainder of the 2018-19 Season’

6 hours ago
1,861