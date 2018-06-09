LeBron James on His Future: ‘I Have No Idea at This Point’

by June 09, 2018
436

Shortly after the Cavaliers were swept by the Warriors in the NBA Finals, a reporter asked LeBron James, who will hit free agency on July 1st, about his future.

James said he has “no idea at this point” where he will go, but added that his family will obviously play a big part in his decision and that he still wants to be “in championship mode.”

In year 15 of his career, The King averaged 27.5 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.6 rebounds, and didn’t miss a single game.

LeBron Says He Played NBA Finals With Broken Hand

   
