LeBron, Harden Receive Unanimous All-NBA Selections

MVP frontrunners LeBron James and James Harden received unanimous All-NBA First Team selections, with Anthony Davis (96 out of 100 votes), Damian Lillard (71) and Kevin Durant (63) joining them as the highest vote-getters. Media members from across the United States and Canada participated in the annual vote.

James earned his record-breaking 12th All-NBA First Team Selection, putting him ahead of Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone for the most career appearances.

Joel Embiid (second team), Victor Oladipo (third team) and Karl-Anthony Towns (third team) each made their All-NBA debuts.

FIRST TEAM

G: James Harden

G: Damian Lillard

F: LeBron James

F: Kevin Durant

C: Anthony Davis

SECOND TEAM

G: Russell Westbrook

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

F: LaMarcus Aldridge

C: Joel Embiid

THIRD TEAM

G: Steph Curry

G: Victor Oladipo

F: Jimmy Butler

F: Paul George

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

