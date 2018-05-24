LeBron, Harden Receive Unanimous All-NBA Selections

MVP frontrunners LeBron James and James Harden received unanimous All-NBA First Team selections, with Anthony Davis (96 out of 100 votes), Damian Lillard (71) and Kevin Durant (63) joining them as the highest vote-getters. Media members from across the United States and Canada participated in the annual vote.
James earned his record-breaking 12th All-NBA First Team Selection, putting him ahead of Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone for the most career appearances.
Joel Embiid (second team), Victor Oladipo (third team) and Karl-Anthony Towns (third team) each made their All-NBA debuts.
FIRST TEAM
G: James Harden
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
SECOND TEAM
C: Joel Embiid
THIRD TEAM
G: Steph Curry
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Paul George
