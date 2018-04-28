LeBron James: Kevin Love ‘Has To Step Up’ For the Cavaliers

No one expected it, but the Cavs and the Pacers will play a Game 7 on Sunday.

With his streak of seven consecutive Finals appearances on the line, LeBron James stressed how important Kevin Love is to Cleveland’s success and called upon the All-Star big man to “step up,” via SI’s Ben Golliver:

LeBron James on Kevin Love’s struggles: “He’s a huge part of our success or our non-success… We can’t make the shots for him, he has to step up and knock those down… If we want to have any success in Game 7 or to move on to the next round, Kev has to be a big part of that.” pic.twitter.com/ZaACJgpGzZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 28, 2018

LeBron has never been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

During the series, Love has averaged just 11 points per game on 32 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.

