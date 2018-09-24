LeBron: Lakers ‘A Long Way’ From Warriors

While he hopes the Lakers will eventually compete for a title, LeBron James believes that L.A. is nowhere near the Warriors‘ level.

During media day on Monday, LeBron reiterated that his new team will be “starting from scratch” in training camp this week (starting at 8:39).

Can the Lakers beat the Warriors in the playoffs? “We got a long way to go to get to Golden State. They can pick up right where they left off starting with training camp if they start today or whenever they start. “We’re picking up from scratch. So we have a long way to go. […] Hopefully someday, we can put ourselves in a position where we can compete for a Championship, as Golden State has done for the last few years.”

