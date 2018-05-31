LeBron James: ‘It’s not about me and Dan [Gilbert]’

LeBron James says he has a “great working relationship” with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, but dodged a question about it affecting his free agency decision this summer.

James points out that things have worked out quite nicely for both sides since he’s been back in Cleveland the last four years.

In interview with @Rachel__Nichols, LeBron James discusses midseason doubts Cavs would even make playoffs, Kyrie Irving trade & relationship with Dan Gilbert https://t.co/wO1FhB5WDR — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 31, 2018

LeBron insists he won’t consider what the future holds until the offseason.

Per ESPN: