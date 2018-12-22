LeBron James: NFL Team Owners ‘Got That Slave Mentality’

LeBron James called out NFL owners for having a “slave mentality” when it comes to their players.

James spoke out against the league in Friday night’s episode of “The Shop.”

“Your best ability is your availability.” Tonight, @kingjames and @TG3II break down what it takes to make it in the NBA and NFL. Watch an all-new episode of #TheShopHBO at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/Tf8lAnUsju — HBO (@HBO) December 21, 2018

LeBron says he is “so appreciative” of NBA commissioner Adam Silver for encouraging players to speak their minds.

Per Deadspin:

“In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams, and they got that slave mentality. And it’s like, ‘This is my team. You do what the fuck I tell y’all to do or we get rid of y’all. I’m so appreciative in our league of [Adam Silver]. He doesn’t mind us having … a real feeling and to be able to express that. It doesn’t even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying, he at least wants to hear us out. As long as we are doing it in a very educational, non-violent way, then he’s absolutely okay with it.” […] “The players are who make the ship go. We make it go. Every Sunday, without Todd Gurley and without Odell Beckham Jr., without those players, those guys, there is no football. And it’s the same in the NBA. … The difference between the NBA and the NFL: the NBA [cares about] what we believe [a player] can be, the potential. In the NFL, it’s what can you do for me this Sunday or this Monday or this Thursday. And if you ain’t it, we moving on.”

Related

LeBron on Kaepernick Ad: ‘I Stand with Nike’