LeBron James Notches Triple-Double in Win vs Sacramento

LeBron James finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists Sunday night, notching his eighth triple-double of the season, as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a five-game losing streak by taking down the visiting Sacramento Kings 111-106.

James said afterwards that he will “not cheat the game” and continue to play hard no matter how poorly things have gone this season.

Kyle Kuzma caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 21 of his 29 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Per The LA Times: